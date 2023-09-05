Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. school robbed twice, $15K in computers stolen: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are currently investigating two break and enters to a school on 97 Avenue in Fort Saskatchewan.

The first break-in happened at 4 a.m. on Aug. 31. Police say the suspects returned on Monday, Sept. 4, also in the early hours of the morning.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects arriving on bicycles, entering the school and stealing a combined total of $15,000 worth of computers and accessories.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

The first suspect is described as a man or possibly a youth with a slim build wearing a white Under Armour hoodie, a grey ball cap, black faded jeans and bright red running shoes.

The second suspect is described also as a man or possibly a youth, tall with a slim build, wearing all black clothing, a red ball cap, red and black gloves and carrying a duffel bag.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say they want to speak with anyone who has information regarding this incident, or saw anything suspicious in the area of 100 Street and 97 Avenue on the mornings of these incidents. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

