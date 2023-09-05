Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. school robbed twice, $15K in computers stolen: RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 6:32 pm
A suspect in the Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. school break-in.
A suspect in a Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., school break-in. Handout: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are currently investigating two break and enters to a school on 97 Avenue in Fort Saskatchewan.

The first break-in happened at 4 a.m. on Aug. 31. Police say the suspects returned on Monday, Sept. 4, also in the early hours of the morning.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects arriving on bicycles, entering the school and stealing a combined total of $15,000 worth of computers and accessories.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police seek suspects after gun fired in pawn shop robbery'
Edmonton police seek suspects after gun fired in pawn shop robbery

The first suspect is described as a man or possibly a youth with a slim build wearing a white Under Armour hoodie, a grey ball cap, black faded jeans and bright red running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement
A suspect in the Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. school break-in.
The first suspect in the Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., school break-ins. Handout: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

The second suspect is described also as a man or possibly a youth, tall with a slim build, wearing all black clothing, a red ball cap, red and black gloves and carrying a duffel bag.

A suspect in the Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. school break-in.
The second suspect in the Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., school break-ins. Handout: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say they want to speak with anyone who has information regarding this incident, or saw anything suspicious in the area of 100 Street and 97 Avenue on the mornings of these incidents. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Related News
CrimeRCMPPoliceRobberySchoolCrime StoppersSuspectFort Saskatchewancomputersfort saskatchewan rcmp
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices