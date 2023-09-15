Edmonton Elks hope to keep rolling in game against Saskatchewan Roughriders Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks (3-10) have won three of their last four games are the hottest team in the CFL outside the division leaders in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.

The Elks will look to keep rolling on Friday night when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-6) from Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

It’s the third and final meeting of the season between the Elks and Riders.

Both games have been low scoring, with just 53 combined points and two touchdowns by each team.

Expect another close game on Friday as their last three games and been decided by one, four and two points. Their last 11 games have all been decided in the final three minutes and have featured 31 lead changes.

The Elks have lost nine of the last 10 meetings with the Riders and hope to change the script on Friday.

LISTEN: Elks head coach Chris Jones on last week’s fourth-quarter comeback against the Stampeders and his team playing their third game in 12 days.

The Elks can’t afford any more losses with five games left in their regular season.

The Elks need a win on Friday to stay alive for third place in the Western Division held by the Riders, a loss would end the Elks’ post-season chances in the West.

The Elks are also chasing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the crossover spot in the Eastern Division but trail the third-place Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-7) by two wins.

Even if the Elks playoff chances are slim, starting quarterback Tre Ford says the team has put themselves into the playoff conversation and that shows progress.

“If you are a contender for the playoffs, it shows that you are an improving team,” Jones said.

“We’re going to take it week-by-week and get better and that’s why I don’t like to think too far ahead to playoffs. I just like to think weekly and getting a win. If we continue to do that and get wins, then we will have a shot at the playoffs.”

Elks quarterback Tre Ford on the team playing complementary football lately and how the offence will deal with the loss of receiver Steven Dunbar

Ford is also finding chemistry with receiver Eugene Lewis, who recorded five catches for 89 yards in last week’s 25-23 win over the Calgary Stampeders. Lewis has recorded 256 receiving yards in his last three games.

And of course, last week’s hero, Dean Faithfull, has kicked successfully on nine straight field goal attempts, including his 42 yarder for the win. Faithfull has a field goal success rate of 85 per cent.

The Elks will be without their leading receiver for Friday’s game and longer as Steven Dunbar Jr. has been placed on the six-game injured list with injured ribs. Dunbar has recorded 536 yards and has scored five touchdowns.

Canadian Gavin Cobb will start in Dunbar’s spot and has four catches for 93 yards this season.

Linebacker Jeremie Dominque has also been placed on the six-game injured list with a hamstring injury, fellow linebacker Woodly Appolon will come into the lineup to play on special teams along with defensive lineman Elliott Brown.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Kevin Brown Fulback: Tanner Green

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Gavin Cobb, Manny Arceneaux, Dillon Mitchell, Kyran Moore

Defence

Defensive line: Jake Ceresna, Cole Nelson, Kony Ealy, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Mark McLaurin

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis, Ed Gainey, Loucheiz Purifoy, Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

You can hear live coverage of the Friday’s game between the Elks and Riders on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 6 p.m.

The opening kickoff from Mosaic Stadium in Regina will be at 7:30 p.m with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action.

Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.