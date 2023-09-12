Edmonton Elks sign Mark Korte to 3-year contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks on Tuesday signed offensive lineman and starting centre Mark Korte to a three-year contract extension which will take the 27-year-old through to the end of the 2026 CFL season.

The Spruce Grove, Alta., native, who signed with the Elks in February 2022, has played 30 games for the team, earning a Most Outstanding Lineman nomination last season.

Korte has been a part of an Elks team that has won three of its last four games, with the last win coming on Saturday in the Labour Day rematch. The Elks rallied from a 23-7 deficit to win 25-23 on a walk-off, 42-yard field goal from Dean Faithfull.

Korte says it was good to send the crowd of over 32,000 people at Commonwealth Stadium home happy.

“It’s awesome. As we go to kick a game-winning field goal and we turn around as there’s over 30,000 people standing up, screaming,” Korte said. “Everyone is having a good time and when it goes through, it’s even better.

"It was just an awesome atmosphere here the other night to beat Calgary and it was good to see."

The offensive line, over the last five games with Tre Ford at quarterback and the resurgence of running back Kevin Brown, has averaged 193.2 rushing yards per game. Ford has been sacked seven times, but according to Pro Football Focus, none of those sacks were the responsibility of the offensive line.

Green makes the Honour Roll

Elks’ starting fullback Tanner Green was named to the CFL and PFF Honour Roll for Week 14.

Green eared a 90.4 grade from PFF on the strength of four special teams tackles against the Stampeders on Saturday. The Elks kick and punt cover units allowed 92 return yards on Saturday, compared to 139 return yards on Labour Day.

Green says he expected the cover units to perform better on Saturday.

"I get a little extra kick in my step when we play Calgary.

“They took that win away from us in their house, and I knew we needed to step up huge and play our best football if we wanted that win here,” Green said.

“Across the board on our special teams, we made it our goal that no matter what happens, we were going to be the more physical team and we’re not going to let them get anywhere on their return game. That’s exactly what we did.”

Green has eight special teams tackles on the season.

Dunbar and Dominque to the six-game IL

The Edmonton Elks are walking into Friday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders a bit depleted.

Leading receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. will be placed on the six-game injured list with a rib injury suffered in the win over the Stampeders.

Dunbar leads the Elks in receiving, with 536 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensive back Jeremie Dominque has also been placed on the six-game injured list with a hamstring injury. He has seven special teams tackles.

Two other players who left the game early on Saturday joined the team for practice on Tuesday in defensive back Marcus Lewis (elbow) and defensive tackle Noah Curtis (neck). Both players were full participants on Tuesday in practice.

The Elks visit the Saskatchewan Rougriders on Friday night from Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m.