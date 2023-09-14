Family leaving Athabasca after home destroyed by suspicious fire: ‘It’s scary’

Send this page to someone via email

A family is moving out of Athabasca County in northern Alberta after their rural acreage was destroyed by fire Saturday. RCMP are investigating the blaze as suspicious.

German Martinez was asleep at home with his wife, five children and two dogs when they were startled awake after 1 a.m.

“All we heard was a bang on the walls. I thought it was one of our kids who got up.”

But the dogs were barking so Martinez got up and went outside.

"I saw the RV and garage on fire. I called to my wife to call 911," he said.

They woke everybody up and got all the kids safely outside while they waited for emergency crews.

“When we came outside, we saw the cars on fire, then we saw the house,” he said. “It was really scary. Because I wasn’t expecting that.”

Twenty-eight firefighters from four different stations responded early Saturday morning. It took just over an hour to get the fires under control. Firefighters rescued a pet that was hiding under a bed.

“The fire was contained to a single room in the residential structure, however smoke damage throughout the entire structure has made the house not livable,” said Travis Shalapay, regional fire chief with Athabasca County.

At least two vehicles were destroyed as well, he said.

“The multiple areas of origin and subsequent investigation… has led to the determination that this was a human-caused fire,” Shalapay said.

RCMP have taken over the investigation.

View image in full screen RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and found several vehicles and the residence on fire. Courtesy: RCMP

A photo from the fire scene supplied by RCMP appears to show the words “Go Home” spray-painted on a garage door.

“That’s one of the things we’re looking into here is hate motivation, whether or not that’s a factor in this fire,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Hall.

“If we are able to find anybody that has any information to provide to us to help along with the investigation, we would be looking to hear from people.”

Martinez said the family moved to Athabasca County from Red Deer about a year ago. He said they’ve never had a problem with anyone.

“It’s hard… I don’t know who it could be.

"I've never had a problem before with anybody… not a word."

The family of seven — including children who are 15, eight, three and one — has been displaced and the Red Cross is helping them. Martinez said they’re also being helped by his boss.

While the kids don’t want to move away, they’re also afraid to stay in Athabasca, Martinez said. He’s not sure they’ll come back.

“It’s scary… I don’t want to come back here and put my kids in danger,” he said.

“We’re just tired and frustrated. We’re going to move out today.”

View image in full screen RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and found several vehicles and the residence on fire. Courtesy: RCMP

Anyone with information about this fire or about those responsible for it should call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Athabasca is located about 145 km north of Edmonton.