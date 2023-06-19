Flood watch issued for McLeod and Athabasca rivers in Whitecourt

Send this page to someone via email

A flood watch has been issued for the McLeod and Athabasca rivers in Whitecourt on Monday evening.

In a release on Monday evening, the Town of Athabasca issued the watch due to anticipated high levels of water. Residents of Sagitawah RV Park and Westview Mobile Home Park were made aware of the flood watch and possible evacuation of both parks may be needed.

Alberta Environment River Forecast Branch and town staff are monitoring both rivers. Further instruction will be provided to impacted property owners, residents and park users if necessary, the town said.

Parts of Highway 32 at Groat Creek was closed on Monday due to an abutment washout, the town said. Motorists will need to use alternate routes and follow 511 Alberta for updates.

“People are reminded to exercise extreme caution around the rivers,” the Town of Whitecourt said in Monday’s release.

“The Town of Whitecourt will continue to monitor water levels and river forecasts provided by the Government of Alberta, and will inform the community as updates become available.”

Residents are encouraged to report river forecasts and water levels to administration@whitecourt.ca so the municipality can assess the risk involved.