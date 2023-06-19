Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Flood watch issued for McLeod and Athabasca rivers in Whitecourt

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 10:21 pm
Whitecourt, Alta., on May 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Whitecourt, Alta., on May 7, 2023. A flood watch has been issued for the McLeod and Athabasca rivers in Whitecourt on Monday evening. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A flood watch has been issued for the McLeod and Athabasca rivers in Whitecourt on Monday evening.

In a release on Monday evening, the Town of Athabasca issued the watch due to anticipated high levels of water. Residents of Sagitawah RV Park and Westview Mobile Home Park were made aware of the flood watch and possible evacuation of both parks may be needed.

Alberta Environment River Forecast Branch and town staff are monitoring both rivers. Further instruction will be provided to impacted property owners, residents and park users if necessary, the town said.

Parts of Highway 32 at Groat Creek was closed on Monday due to an abutment washout, the town said. Motorists will need to use alternate routes and follow 511 Alberta for updates.

Trending Now

“People are reminded to exercise extreme caution around the rivers,” the Town of Whitecourt said in Monday’s release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Town of Whitecourt will continue to monitor water levels and river forecasts provided by the Government of Alberta, and will inform the community as updates become available.”

Residents are encouraged to report river forecasts and water levels to administration@whitecourt.ca so the municipality can assess the risk involved.

More on Canada
FloodWhitecourtTown of WhitecourtWhitecourt Albertawhitecourt flood concernswhitecourt flood watchwhitecourt flooding
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content