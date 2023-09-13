Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family escapes house fire in Athabasca; RCMP investigate arson

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 5:35 pm
RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and found several vehicles and the residence on fire. View image in full screen
RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and found several vehicles and the residence on fire. Courtesy: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire investigators and RCMP say a fire at residence in Athabasca, Alta., Saturday that forced a family of seven to flee, is suspicious.

RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Sept. 9, and found several vehicles and the residence on fire.

The family, including a child who’s just one year old, escaped the fire uninjured, RCMP said.

Fire investigators and the RCMP forensics unit were at the scene of what is now being looked into as potential arson.

The words “go home” appear to be spray-painted on the garage door.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, the residents said they didn’t notice the words on the garage before the fire.

“It’s an aspect of this investigation and we are looking into it,” RCMP told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and found several vehicles and the residence on fire. View image in full screen
RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and found several vehicles and the residence on fire. Courtesy: RCMP

Anyone with information about this fire or about those responsible for it should call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Athabasca is located about 145 km north of Edmonton.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Worshippers at Edson mosque call arson ‘a hate crime’'
Worshippers at Edson mosque call arson ‘a hate crime’
Related News
Alberta RCMPHouse FireArsonGraffitiSuspicious FireAthabascaAthabasca RCMPhome set on firehouse fire set
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices