Family escapes house fire in Athabasca; RCMP investigate arson

Fire investigators and RCMP say a fire at residence in Athabasca, Alta., Saturday that forced a family of seven to flee, is suspicious.

RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Sept. 9, and found several vehicles and the residence on fire.

The family, including a child who’s just one year old, escaped the fire uninjured, RCMP said.

Fire investigators and the RCMP forensics unit were at the scene of what is now being looked into as potential arson.

The words “go home” appear to be spray-painted on the garage door.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, the residents said they didn’t notice the words on the garage before the fire.

“It’s an aspect of this investigation and we are looking into it,” RCMP told Global News.

View image in full screen RCMP were called to a fire at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 and found several vehicles and the residence on fire. Courtesy: RCMP

Anyone with information about this fire or about those responsible for it should call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Athabasca is located about 145 km north of Edmonton.

