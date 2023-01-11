‘Motivated by hate. It’s disgusting’: Penticton Indian Band signs defaced with racist graffiti

Several signs on Penticton Indian Band (PIB) land were recently defaced with racist graffiti, prompting condemnation from community members.

According to the PIB, signs along Green Mountain Road, noting that a person has entered PIB territory and which outline rules of activity, were defaced with racist words and symbols of hate.

“It kind of shocked me, but then it started to turn into a lot of anger. I have zero tolerance for this kind of racist, disgusting activity. I’m still angry,” said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.

“There’s anger in our community and that’s the troubling part. I know this is going to be going to stay in our community for many years to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

The vandalized signs have been replaced, but Chief Gabriel says it’s more than just property damage.

“I’ve lived with this kind of ugliness throughout my life and I work really hard to try and keep this kind of hurtful bigotry and racism away from my children, my grandchildren and all of our children,” said Chief Gabriel.

“It does impact them and it impacts our youth, our elders, and it’s going to stay with us. The anger, I don’t think will ever go away.”

The Penticton Band council held a special council meeting on Monday, after learning of the vandalism. PIB called on all local governments to take a stand against the act.

“I think it’s it’s very important, critical that all leaders, no matter who they are, need to call this out. In my mind, that’s hate crime and it needs to be treated as such,” said Chief Gabriel.

“It’s so important for all of us to send out a unified message, that it will not be tolerated and it’s not acceptable.”

1:47 Couple given probation for racist incident

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said the city stands behind Chief Gabriel and PIB.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I first saw the pictures, I was quite shocked by them and it is a despicable act. It is certainly nowhere near representative of even a small portion of the population in Penticton. I immediately found Chief Gabriel and offered him our support and let him know that we stand beside him” said Bloomfield.

“It has cemented and enforced our resolve to have a meaningful Truth and Reconciliation process with the Penticton Indian Band.”

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) echoed that these actions do not represent the community.

“The actions of this individual do not represent the Regional District or the city of Penticton. We do not support this action against our neighbours, we are good neighbours and this is not what good neighbours do,” said RDOS area director Subrina Monteith.

Meanwhile, Penticton RCMP superintendent Brian Hunter says police across the region are aware of the incidents and an investigation is underway.

“This is 100 per cent a crime that has occurred and a crime that has been motivated by hate. It’s disgusting and the accountabilities that will occur once we identify these people will be up to the community and the police and our judicial system on how best we perceive,” said Hunter.

“It’s about the harm that has occurred in the community and how do we best resolve that harm, and start the healing process and I’ll work with Chief Gabriel in that regard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hunter went on to say that anyone with information about the incidents are being asked to contact RCMP.

“I’m looking to the community to help me and help our detachment and help the community of the Penticton Indian Band to come forward and let us know who this individual or individuals are,” said Hunter.

“It’s really important that when we find out who they are, we need to have some serious discussions with them — there’s a severe need for education, denouncing these activities. And I want to use this as an opportunity, not just for this incident, but the wholesomeness of our communities and working together like chief Gabriel say, we’re all united in this on the same page.”