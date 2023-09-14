Vehicle destroyed, garage damaged in suspicious fire in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle was destroyed and a second vehicle and a garage were damaged in an apparent case of arson in Red Deer Wednesday, according to RCMP.

Around 1:30 a.m., police, Red Deer Fire and EMS were called to a fire on Lancaster Drive.

The owner of the house had heard a loud bang, came outside and discovered his vehicle on fire, police said.

The fire spread quickly to a second vehicle and the house before firefighters extinguished it.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, police said.

Fire investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set and the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.