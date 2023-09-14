Okanagan weather: Sunshine, highs near 30 C for last weekend of summer

Send this page to someone via email

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine are in the Okanagan forecast for the next few days, with Thursday seeing highs in the mid-20s.

A clear night will cause the mercury to drop down to 10 C or so come Friday morning. However, the afternoon will see more blue skies, sunshine and a daytime high approaching 30 C.

Heading into the last weekend of summer, sunshine will stick around as the mercury makes its way up toward the upper 20s late Saturday.

Clouds will arrive on Saturday evening, with Sunday seeing a mix of sun and clouds plus an afternoon high around 27 C.

The last week of summer will see cooling temperatures, with daytime highs shifting back into the low 20s as more clouds slide in.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

