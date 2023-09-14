Menu

Crime

Montreal police seek information from the public on city’s 28th homicide

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 1:29 pm
Anyone with knowledge surrounding the incident is asked to contact police, anonymously by calling the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1193 or online at Info-Cime.com. A command post was stationed Thursday afternoon near Places-des-Arts metro station. Global News
Montreal police are hoping to shed light on the city’s most recent fatal stabbing.

A command post was stationed Thursday afternoon near Places-des-Arts metro station along De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Investigators from the major crimes unit as well as specialized members from the SPVM’s metro intervention team (EMIC) and homeless intervention squad (EMRII) were on hand.

Together officials are searching for more information surrounding the city’s 28th homicide.

Officers hope to speak with residents and people in the area during the time of the incident, SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said.

A 47-year-old homeless man was found with multiple stab wounds on Sept. 4 outside the metro station.

“We believe that witnesses might have seen something regarding this crime. That’s why by going by foot with our partners and special police units we could have information. We want to talk to the people who live and stay in this area to gather new information,” Drouin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with knowledge surrounding the incident is asked to contact police, anonymously by calling the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1193 or online at Info-Cime.com 

