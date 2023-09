See more sharing options

EMS officials confirm one person was pronounced dead on scene following an afternoon crash on Highway 566, west of Highway 2.

According to RCMP, the collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck on a spot on the highway between Range Road 11 and 12, west of Balzac.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. No other injuries have been reported.

A section of the highway was closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic.

More to come…