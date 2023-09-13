Winnipeg fire crews battling Windsor Hotel fire

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews are downtown battling a blaze at the Windsor Hotel.

Winnipeg police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to avoid the area “due to a working fire.”

Fort Street and Garry Street at St Mary Avenue are closed off. Several traffic lights are out in the area.

The hotel, first constructed in 1903, was ordered to close in March under a provincial health hazard order.

The music venue in the basement of the downtown Winnipeg building closed in January 2020 amid a string of crime including a shooting which killed one and injured two.