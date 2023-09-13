Menu

Fire

Winnipeg fire crews battling Windsor Hotel fire

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Windsor Hotel fire fills downtown Winnipeg with smoke'
Windsor Hotel fire fills downtown Winnipeg with smoke
Enormous clouds of smoke billowed through downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday morning from a fire at the 120-year-old Windsor Hotel on Garry Street. No further information is available at this time.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg fire crews are downtown battling a blaze at the Windsor Hotel.

Winnipeg police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to avoid the area “due to a working fire.”

Fort Street and Garry Street at St Mary Avenue are closed off. Several traffic lights are out in the area.

The hotel, first constructed in 1903, was ordered to close in March under a provincial health hazard order.

The music venue in the basement of the downtown Winnipeg building closed in January 2020 amid a string of crime including a shooting which killed one and injured two.

The Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg View image in full screen
The Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg. Jordan Pearn / Global News
