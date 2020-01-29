Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in shooting death at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 2:07 pm
Yassin Abdu Ahmed, 20, was shot and killed outside Winnipeg's Windsor Hotel Jan. 12. Police announced an arrest in the case Wednesday.
Yassin Abdu Ahmed, 20, was shot and killed outside Winnipeg's Windsor Hotel Jan. 12. Police announced an arrest in the case Wednesday. Submitted

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting outside the Windsor Hotel.

Yassin Abdu Ahmed, 20, died early Jan. 12 after being shot outside the Garry Street hotel along with two other men, who survived the shooting.

READ MORE: ‘He was a leader’ — Winnipeg homicide victim Yassin Abdu Ahmed remembered for work with youth

Homicide investigators made an arrest in the case Tuesday.

Alrick Denon Banton, 28, of Winnipeg, is charged with second-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, and two counts of discharging a restricted firearm with intent.

Banton is facing an additional charge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition after police say he was found to be carrying a firearm magazine with several rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahmed’s death was Winnipeg’s second homicide of 2020.

Winnipeg homicide victim Yassin Abdu Ahmed remembered for work with at-risk teens
Winnipeg homicide victim Yassin Abdu Ahmed remembered for work with at-risk teens

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeHomicideWinnipeg crimeGarry StreetWindsor hotelYassin Abdu AhmedAlrick Denon BantonWindsor Hotel Homicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.