Arrest made in shooting death at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting outside the Windsor Hotel.

Yassin Abdu Ahmed, 20, died early Jan. 12 after being shot outside the Garry Street hotel along with two other men, who survived the shooting.

Homicide investigators made an arrest in the case Tuesday.

Alrick Denon Banton, 28, of Winnipeg, is charged with second-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, and two counts of discharging a restricted firearm with intent.

Banton is facing an additional charge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition after police say he was found to be carrying a firearm magazine with several rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest.

Ahmed’s death was Winnipeg’s second homicide of 2020.

