1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Winnipeg hotel

One man is dead and two others are recovering in hospital after a shooting at a downtown Winnipeg hotel early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were called to the Windsor Hotel on Garry Street shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

All three victims were taken to hospital in critical condition, according to police. One man died and the other two have since been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made.

This is the city’s second homicide of 2020.

