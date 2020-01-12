Menu

Downtown Winnipeg

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Winnipeg hotel

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 12:39 pm
One man is dead after a shooting at a downtown Winnipeg hotel early Sunday morning,.
One man is dead after a shooting at a downtown Winnipeg hotel early Sunday morning,. Shane Gibson/Global News

One man is dead and two others are recovering in hospital after a shooting at a downtown Winnipeg hotel early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were called to the Windsor Hotel on Garry Street shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

READ MORE: Woman slain in St. Vital in Winnipeg’s first 2020 homicide

All three victims were taken to hospital in critical condition, according to police. One man died and the other two have since been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made.

This is the city’s second homicide of 2020.

Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down
