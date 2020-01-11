Woman slain in St. Vital in Winnipeg’s first 2020 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a slaying in St. Vital — the city’s first homicide of the year.

Officers went to a home in the first 100 block of Hindley Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. Friday evening after receiving a call about suspicious circumstances, Winnipeg police say.

Inside, officers found an injured woman. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead upon arrival. An adult man was arrested.

Police have released little information on the circumstances of the slaying, but have said the homicide unit is still investigating.

CJOB, Global News’ radio affiliate, asked police for further comment but were told police could not accommodate an interview.

Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg's homicide rates spike

