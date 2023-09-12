Menu

Crime

Person found with fatal injuries in southwest Edmonton apartment overnight

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 4:13 pm
Edmonton homicide detectives investigating a suspicious death overnight Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton homicide detectives investigating a suspicious death overnight Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) homicide section is investigating a suspicious death in southwest Edmonton.

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a weapons complaint inside an apartment building near 83rd Avenue and 101st Street.

They found a male with serious injuries, EPS said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not say if the victim was an adult, youth or child.

An autopsy hasn’t yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

