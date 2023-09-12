Person found with fatal injuries in southwest Edmonton apartment overnight

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) homicide section is investigating a suspicious death in southwest Edmonton.

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a weapons complaint inside an apartment building near 83rd Avenue and 101st Street.

They found a male with serious injuries, EPS said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not say if the victim was an adult, youth or child.

An autopsy hasn’t yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.