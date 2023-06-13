Suspicious death in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found Monday evening in a residential alley in deep southwest Edmonton.
A resident told Global News they heard a bang and later saw body in an alley between Allard Link SW and Arthurs Crescent SW, covered in a blanket and blocked off with police tape.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers responded to that part of the Allard neighbourhood around 6:30 p.m. and found a man dead in the alley.
As of Tuesday, no information had been released about how the man died.
An autopsy for the 21-year-old man is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Edmonton medical examiner’s office.
Police are hoping neighbours or anyone who was in that part of Allard Monday between 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. can share dashcam footage with police.
As well, anyone with home security footage from the area is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Investigators are also asking for anyone with residential CCTV from the above timeframe to contact police. Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
