Suspicious death in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found Monday evening in a residential alley in deep southwest Edmonton.

A resident told Global News they heard a bang and later saw body in an alley between Allard Link SW and Arthurs Crescent SW, covered in a blanket and blocked off with police tape.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers responded to that part of the Allard neighbourhood around 6:30 p.m. and found a man dead in the alley.

View image in full screen An alley between Allard Link and Arthurs Crescent in southwest Edmonton where a man’s body was found on Monday, June 12, 2023. Global News

As of Tuesday, no information had been released about how the man died.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy for the 21-year-old man is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Edmonton medical examiner’s office.

Police are hoping neighbours or anyone who was in that part of Allard Monday between 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. can share dashcam footage with police.

As well, anyone with home security footage from the area is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Investigators are also asking for anyone with residential CCTV from the above timeframe to contact police. Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.