Cause of death determined in Aug. 10 suspicious death in Edmonton

An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a woman who died in a suspicious death on Aug. 10 in the Calder area of Edmonton.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 10, police responded to a call for assistance at a residence near 123rd Street and 128th Avenue, where they located the body of a woman.

The medical examiner did an autopsy and determined that the 49-year-old woman died of “an injury consistent with a stab wound,” police said.

The manner of death is still yet to be determined.

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit is still investigating.

Police ask anyone with home security or dashcam footage of the area of 123rd Street and 128th Avenue on Aug. 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or with any information that could help to please contact police at 780-423-4567 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.