Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cause of death determined in Aug. 10 suspicious death in Edmonton

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 8:20 am
An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a woman who died in a suspicious death on August 10 in the Calder area of Edmonton. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit is still investigating. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a woman who died in a suspicious death on Aug. 10 in the Calder area of Edmonton.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 10, police responded to a call for assistance at a residence near 123rd Street and 128th Avenue, where they located the body of a woman.

The medical examiner did an autopsy and determined that the 49-year-old woman died of “an injury consistent with a stab wound,” police said.

The manner of death is still yet to be determined.

Trending Now

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit is still investigating.

Police ask anyone with home security or dashcam footage of the area of 123rd Street and 128th Avenue on Aug. 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or with any information that could help to please contact police at 780-423-4567 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Edmonton policeAutopsyMedical examinerStab WoundCalderCause Of DeathSuspicous death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices