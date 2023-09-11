Airdrie RCMP investigating pedestrian-involved collision near mall outside Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP officers have closed a portion of the QEII near Crossiron Mills after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area.

According to a Monday evening release, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of the QEII just south of Crossiron Mills.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

One northbound lane on the highway is blocked while Mounties investigate the collision. Motorists should expect delays, officers said.