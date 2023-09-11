Menu

Airdrie RCMP investigating pedestrian-involved collision near mall outside Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 9:14 pm
Airdrie RCMP officers have closed a portion of the QEII near Crossiron Mills after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP officers have closed a portion of the QEII near Crossiron Mills after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Airdrie RCMP officers have closed a portion of the QEII near Crossiron Mills after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area.

According to a Monday evening release, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of the QEII just south of Crossiron Mills.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

One northbound lane on the highway is blocked while Mounties investigate the collision. Motorists should expect delays, officers said.

RCMPCollisionTrafficCalgaryPedestrian CollisionMountiesCalgary CrashAirdrie RCMPCalgary collisionCrossIron Mills
