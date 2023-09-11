Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate fatal College Avenue shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 2:51 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting on College Avenue, Winnipeg police say.

Police say they were called to the scene Sunday around 6:45 p.m., where they found a victim with a gunshot wound outside an apartment building.

The man, who has been identified as Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

