Winnipeg homicide unit investigating death of 31-year-old man

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 31-year-old man Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to Stella Avenue and Main Street around 10:50 p.m. about an injured man.
Officers found the victim and performed emergency CPR before he was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
The man has been identified as Vincent Brian Kipling of Winnipeg. Police said the homicide unit continues to investigate while awaiting autopsy results.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
