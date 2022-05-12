Menu

Crime

Suspect in fatal Winnipeg shooting considered armed and dangerous, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 12:10 pm
Christopher Curtis Bone is wanted for second-degree murder.
Christopher Curtis Bone is wanted for second-degree murder. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a suspect in the May 1 murder of Ryan Spence.

Spence, 39, was killed during a shooting at a downtown bar.

Police have issued a second-degree murder warrant for 31-year-old Christopher Curtis Bone, who is described as six feet two inches tall and 355 pounds.

Bone is considered armed and dangerous, and police are urging Winnipeggers not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477), or call 911.

