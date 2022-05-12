Suspect in fatal Winnipeg shooting considered armed and dangerous, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a suspect in the May 1 murder of Ryan Spence.

Spence, 39, was killed during a shooting at a downtown bar.

Police have issued a second-degree murder warrant for 31-year-old Christopher Curtis Bone, who is described as six feet two inches tall and 355 pounds.

Bone is considered armed and dangerous, and police are urging Winnipeggers not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477), or call 911.

