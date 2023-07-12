Winnipeg homicide update: Arrest made in death of Falin Johnston

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of 28-year-old Falin Johnston last month.

On June 26 at 9:20 a.m. the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the 100 block of Henry Avenue.

Members of WFPS found a dead woman in a suite of a multi-room home.

Officers went and confirmed the body. The woman was taken to the hospital, and an autopsy was conducted and her death was ruled as a homicide.

The homicide unit then assumed the investigation and identified Johnston as the victim.

Police say the investigation has revealed that the victim became involved in an altercation involving the accused, at which time she was knocked to the ground, striking her head.

On July 4, police arrested a 40-year-old woman and charged her with manslaughter. She has been detained in custody.