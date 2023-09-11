Menu

Crime

Bomb threat at Fergus school turned out to be false: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 11, 2023 1:31 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell/Global News
Wellington County OPP are investigating a bomb threat that turned out to be false.

Investigators say they were made aware of the threat on social media.

They say the post referenced a threat of violence at an unnamed school in Fergus on Monday.

OPP and officials with the Upper Grand District School Board concluded that there was no credible evidence to suggest there was a threat made to the school.

Trending Now

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Guelph News School wellington county opp Bomb Threat Threat fergus Fake Bomb Threat
