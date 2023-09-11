Bomb threat at Fergus school turned out to be false: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington County OPP are investigating a bomb threat that turned out to be false.

Investigators say they were made aware of the threat on social media.

They say the post referenced a threat of violence at an unnamed school in Fergus on Monday.

OPP and officials with the Upper Grand District School Board concluded that there was no credible evidence to suggest there was a threat made to the school.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.