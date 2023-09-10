More than 1,700 people participated in RBC’s Race For Kids in Calgary on Sunday, the event’s largest participation to date.

Now in its seventh year, the race raises money for children’s mental health services and resources. Over $2.3 million has been raised since the event began, according to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Last year, the money was used to open Calgary’s first community-based mental health centre for kids called The Summit.

This year’s proceeds will go towards promoting mental health literacy in schools, home-based therapy and intervention programs. It will also support research into youth mental health, according to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“It’s more than just the money that we raise. It is about building awareness for such an important cause and for giving us the or giving the community an opportunity to show up for our youth,” said Saifa Koonar, president and chief executive officer of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Mental health needs are amongst the highest concerns globally. One in five children are dealing with mental health struggles here. It is a growing need, a growing priority, and we need to continue to do as much as we can to make lives better for these children.”