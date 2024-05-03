Moose Jaw RCMP investigate discovery of human remains northeast of city

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway as human remains were discovered in a rural area northeast of Moose Jaw.

The Moose Jaw RCMP received the report on April 28 at 2:20 p.m. and stated at this time, investigators do not believe the death was suspicious in nature.

“Investigators engaged a forensic anthropologist and pathologist, who have examined the remains,” police stated. “They believe the remains have been at the location for 10 years or longer … the individual has not yet been identified.”

Police stated the investigation will consider historical missing persons in the area and will continue with the investigation. They will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

“Moose Jaw RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Historical Case Unit will continue searches in the rural area northeast of Moose Jaw,” police stated.

“Residents may notice an increased police presence.”