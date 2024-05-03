Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moose Jaw RCMP investigate discovery of human remains northeast of city

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
Montreal May Day protest View image in full screen
Moose Jaw RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in a rural area northeast of Moose Jaw. Investigators do not believe the death was suspicious in nature. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is underway as human remains were discovered in a rural area northeast of Moose Jaw.

The Moose Jaw RCMP received the report on April 28 at 2:20 p.m. and stated at this time, investigators do not believe the death was suspicious in nature.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Investigators engaged a forensic anthropologist and pathologist, who have examined the remains,” police stated. “They believe the remains have been at the location for 10 years or longer … the individual has not yet been identified.”

Police stated the investigation will consider historical missing persons in the area and will continue with the investigation. They will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

Trending Now

“Moose Jaw RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Historical Case Unit will continue searches in the rural area northeast of Moose Jaw,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents may notice an increased police presence.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices