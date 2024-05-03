Menu

Canada

Regina’s downtown district aims to enhance vibrancy with new initiatives

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 6:54 pm
2 min read
With summer around the corner, local business owners in Regina's downtown area are looking at creating a more vibrant and safe space to attract more people. View image in full screen
With summer around the corner, local business owners in Regina's downtown area are looking at creating a more vibrant and safe space to attract more people. Global News
This summer, the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) is looking for a financial boost from the city.

If the money is approved by Regina executive council, it will not only mean a safe and clean downtown but create a welcoming environment for patrons of local businesses.

At city council on Wednesday, discussions were held about the downtown vibrancy initiatives.

“We know that our downtown is the heart of our city. We know that when we have guests come into our city, whether that’s for a Rider game, a conference, to visit family and friends, having a vibrant, active downtown makes it a safe downtown. It supports the businesses there,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

“About 10 per cent of our property tax revenue comes in from the downtown (district). It’s really important that we invest some money.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Masters said some investment is already underway in the downtown district where construction is focused on sidewalks, roads, potholes and refurbishing benches.

“We know when (there’s) beautiful buildings or there’s trees, art or lights, it creates a feeling in people of welcome and of a vibrancy … it creates a good vibe,” said Masters.

Anna Gardikiotis, the owner of the Copper Kettle, said hearing about the downtown vibrancy initiative gives them some optimism.

“Additional investment towards creating a safe, clean and well-maintained environment (is) always welcome in our downtown core,” said Gardikiotis. “More people downtown is always a great thing.

“The hustle and bustle is good for all of us downtown as business owners and just as part of the neighbourhood, whether they’re in our business or not.”

In light of creating a downtown that everyone wants to visit, on Wednesday the executive committee approved a one-time grant of $500,000 to the RDBID that will be used to enhance initiatives planned such as road and sidewalk maintenance to enhanced cleanliness, murals, landscaping, and ongoing entertainment.

— with files from Victoria Idowu

