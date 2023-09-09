8 suspects sought after man stabbed in the back in North York, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are seeking to identify eight suspects after a stabbing in North York late last month.

Police said officers received a report of a stabbing at the Shops at Don Mills in the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East area on Aug. 27 at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was driving in the parking lot.

According to police, eight male suspects approached the victim after a dispute over the suspects’ two vehicles blocking the roadway.

Officers said a verbal argument occurred and the suspects then assaulted the victim “multiple times.”

Police said the suspects produced a knife and slashed the victim in the lower back before fleeing the area in two vehicles.

Officers are now searching for eight suspects between the ages of 17 and 25.

The first suspect has black hair and was wearing a black hoodie with white strings, black shorts, black running shoes and a black side bag.

The second suspect has dark hair and was seen wearing a lime green t-shirt, white pants and white shoes.

The third suspect also has dark hair and was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt and white or light grey pants.

The fourth suspect has dark hair and was seen wearing a black H&M t-shirt with “New York City 33” on the front.

The fifth suspect has longer dark hair and was wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts and white and black shoes.

The sixth suspect also has dark hair and was wearing a white dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up, blue jeans and white shoes.

The seventh suspect has dark hair and was seen in a light blue long-sleeved shirt and white pants.

The final suspect also had dark hair and was wearing a Juventus soccer jersey with black and white vertical stripes, light coloured pants and black and white basketball shoes.

The suspects were seen in a black four-door Honda Civic and a black four-door Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.