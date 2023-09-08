Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘Very nice guy’: Ed Sheeran delights Vancouver record shop with visit, concert tickets

It was prescheduled, but the carefully timed nature of the visit didn’t dampen its delight for staff, according to Beat Street Records owner Avi Shack.

English singer and songwriting legend Ed Sheeran swung by the downtown Vancouver shop on Saturday before his record-breaking performance at BC Place that evening. Shack said he dropped by to talk music, vinyl, collectibles and more.

He also gave free tickets to staff and signed records and CDs for them.

PNE draws over 626K people as attendance edges towards pre-pandemic levels

The PNE has wrapped up for another year, and data shows the beloved summer fair is inching closer to pre-pandemic attendance levels.

In a Tuesday media release, fair operators said more than 626,000 people turned out to partake in music, rides, exhibits and food.

That figure is up nearly 100,000 attendees from the 2022 fair, when nearly 530,000 came out, and a huge increase from the pandemic-limited 2021 fair when just 239,000 people attended.

‘Pure magic’: Orcas delight onlookers with a show in B.C. harbour

A pod of orcas put on a show for some delighted Port Alberni, B.C., residents and visitors, and it was captured on camera.

Cheers and shouts could be heard coming from the crowd of people gathered around the harbour on Aug. 26.

“That’s awesome,” one of the onlookers said.

Beyoncé boat: Hullo to run special late-night ferry after singer’s Vancouver show

Vancouver Island members of the Beyhive will have a new option to get home after the megastar’s upcoming Vancouver concert.

New Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service Hullo is adding a special late-night sailing to accommodate fans when Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to BC Place in Vancouver on Mon. Sept. 11.

The company said in response to fan demand it will run a sailing from its downtown Vancouver terminal back to Nanaimo at 11:30 p.m. following the show.

B.C. cafe owner back at work a week after heart attack suffered during break-in

A Surrey cafe owner is back at work only a week after suffering a heart attack after thieves rammed into his business with a vehicle.

Joe Martino, owner of Martino’s Cappuccino and Coffee Bar in Crescent Beach, woke up to the crashing sounds of a pickup truck ramming into the front of his business at 4 a.m. on Thurs. Aug. 31.

Martino lives above his cafe and the incident sent the 85-year-old business owner to the hospital.

But he is now back at work and enjoying the hustle and bustle.

