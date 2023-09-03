Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran concert breaks BC Place attendance record

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Ed Sheeran concert breaks BC Place attendance record'
Ed Sheeran concert breaks BC Place attendance record
More than 65,000 fans attended the Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night, setting a new attendance record at BC Place.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 65,000 fans attended the Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night, setting a new attendance record at BC Place.

The previous record was held by U2 when they held a concert in 2009 that drew 64,000 fans.

“Congratulations to Ed Sheeran on his remarkable achievement of breaking the attendance record at BC Place Stadium,” said Chris May, BC Place’s general manager.

“The energy and excitement radiating from the crowd were nothing short of electric. It’s our mission at the stadium to bring people together for unforgettable moments, and on this particular occasion, over 65,000 individuals came together to etch their mark in BC Place history.”

Click to play video: 'Drake fans frustrated amid Vancouver concert issues'
Drake fans frustrated amid Vancouver concert issues
Trending Now

BC Place was packed with a massive crowd of Sheeran ecstatic fans, eager to witness the captivating performance for his 2023 +–=÷x Tour.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ed Sheeran’s historic performance not only brought joy to thousands of fans but also showcased Vancouver’s welcoming spirit,” said Lana Popham, British Columbia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We’re grateful for artists like Ed Sheeran who contribute to our city’s vibrant cultural landscape and create memorable experiences for both locals and visitors.”

The record may be short-lived, however, with Beyonce, Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses playing at BC Place in the coming weeks ahead.

BC Place is the largest multipurpose venue in Western Canada.

More on Entertainment
VancouverBC PlaceEd SheeranVancouver concertBC Place attendance recordEd Sheeran VancouverBC Place Ed SheeranBC place record
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices