Ed Sheeran concert breaks BC Place attendance record

More than 65,000 fans attended the Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night, setting a new attendance record at BC Place.

The previous record was held by U2 when they held a concert in 2009 that drew 64,000 fans.

“Congratulations to Ed Sheeran on his remarkable achievement of breaking the attendance record at BC Place Stadium,” said Chris May, BC Place’s general manager.

“The energy and excitement radiating from the crowd were nothing short of electric. It’s our mission at the stadium to bring people together for unforgettable moments, and on this particular occasion, over 65,000 individuals came together to etch their mark in BC Place history.”

BC Place was packed with a massive crowd of Sheeran ecstatic fans, eager to witness the captivating performance for his 2023 +–=÷x Tour.

“Ed Sheeran’s historic performance not only brought joy to thousands of fans but also showcased Vancouver’s welcoming spirit,” said Lana Popham, British Columbia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We’re grateful for artists like Ed Sheeran who contribute to our city’s vibrant cultural landscape and create memorable experiences for both locals and visitors.”

The record may be short-lived, however, with Beyonce, Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses playing at BC Place in the coming weeks ahead.

BC Place is the largest multipurpose venue in Western Canada.