Canada

B.C. cafe owner back at work a week after heart attack suffered during break-in

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Troy Charles Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'Gelato shop owner back at work after store smashed in crime spree'
Gelato shop owner back at work after store smashed in crime spree
Global's Troy Charles has the story of a Surrey senior blown away by the support he's receiving from the community.
A Surrey cafe owner is back at work only a week after suffering a heart attack after thieves rammed into his business with a vehicle.

Joe Martino, owner of Martino’s Cappuccino and Coffee Bar in Crescent Beach, woke up to the crashing sounds of a pickup truck ramming into the front of his business at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Martino lives above his cafe and the incident sent the 85-year-old business owner to the hospital.

Click to play video: 'South Surrey business victimized by violent smash and grab in August'
South Surrey business victimized by violent smash and grab in August

“I got prostate cancer, bladder cancer, sleep asthma, triple bypass.… I got lots of problems but I still move for 85 years old,” he told Global News.

“I got a pain in my chest so bad, the police phoned the ambulance and they took me to the hospital right away.”

Martino will be needing a pacemaker but after a two-day hospital stay, he was back at work Monday like it was no big deal.

His friend told Global News it would take a lot more than just a heart attack to keep Martino on the sideline.

“You can’t knock him down. He’s one of the few people …  it doesn’t matter how many operations, (he’s) right on the ball on everything,” Ron Pashniak said.

Click to play video: 'Thieves target South Surrey small businesses'
Thieves target South Surrey small businesses

Martino said he’s been blown away by the support he has received in recent days from the surrounding community.

“I can’t believe how many people are phoning me, ‘I wish you get well,’ and sending me cards and flowers.… I can’t believe it,” he said.

Trending Now
“I didn’t know I had so many people that care for me.”

The break-in is believed to be related to a string of Surrey incidents. Surrey RCMP said eight businesses were broken into and in all of them a vehicle was used to smash the front entrances.

“Investigators believe that the incidents are likely related due to the similar nature of the offences and geographical locations, however, further evidence is required to conclusively link the occurrences,” Surrey RCMP said in a release.

All eight break-ins were on 24th Avenue, Croydon Drive or Beecher Street between 11:20 p.m. and 5 a.m. They took place on Aug. 1, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 20 and 31.

“We recognize the impact incidents such as these have on businesses within our community,” Sgt. Jordan Davies of the property crime target team said in the release.

“Our team is actively working to identify the suspects so they can be held accountable.”

RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incidents, or surveillance footage from the surrounding area, to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Derelict vessels to be removed from Nicomekl River'
Derelict vessels to be removed from Nicomekl River
SurreySurrey RCMPWhite Rocksouth surreyCrescent BeachSurrey Break-insJoe MartinoMartino’s Cappuccino and Coffee BarSurrey JoeSurrey vehicles ram businesses
