B.C. cafe owner back at work a week after heart attack suffered during break-in

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey cafe owner is back at work only a week after suffering a heart attack after thieves rammed into his business with a vehicle.

Joe Martino, owner of Martino’s Cappuccino and Coffee Bar in Crescent Beach, woke up to the crashing sounds of a pickup truck ramming into the front of his business at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Martino lives above his cafe and the incident sent the 85-year-old business owner to the hospital.

2:51 South Surrey business victimized by violent smash and grab in August

“I got prostate cancer, bladder cancer, sleep asthma, triple bypass.… I got lots of problems but I still move for 85 years old,” he told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got a pain in my chest so bad, the police phoned the ambulance and they took me to the hospital right away.”

Martino will be needing a pacemaker but after a two-day hospital stay, he was back at work Monday like it was no big deal.

His friend told Global News it would take a lot more than just a heart attack to keep Martino on the sideline.

“You can’t knock him down. He’s one of the few people … it doesn’t matter how many operations, (he’s) right on the ball on everything,” Ron Pashniak said.

2:14 Thieves target South Surrey small businesses

Martino said he’s been blown away by the support he has received in recent days from the surrounding community.

“I can’t believe how many people are phoning me, ‘I wish you get well,’ and sending me cards and flowers.… I can’t believe it,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I didn’t know I had so many people that care for me.”

The break-in is believed to be related to a string of Surrey incidents. Surrey RCMP said eight businesses were broken into and in all of them a vehicle was used to smash the front entrances.

“Investigators believe that the incidents are likely related due to the similar nature of the offences and geographical locations, however, further evidence is required to conclusively link the occurrences,” Surrey RCMP said in a release.

All eight break-ins were on 24th Avenue, Croydon Drive or Beecher Street between 11:20 p.m. and 5 a.m. They took place on Aug. 1, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 20 and 31.

“We recognize the impact incidents such as these have on businesses within our community,” Sgt. Jordan Davies of the property crime target team said in the release.

“Our team is actively working to identify the suspects so they can be held accountable.”

RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incidents, or surveillance footage from the surrounding area, to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.