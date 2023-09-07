Menu

Entertainment

Beyoncé boat: Hullo to run special late-night ferry after singer’s Vancouver show

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 8:31 pm
Hullo passenger-only ferry arrive ahead of August launch
WATCH: Two new walk-on vessels are now docked in Nanaimo with plans to set sail next month. The private alternative may help bring relief to those growing frustrated with BC Ferries. Kylie Stanton reports – Jul 20, 2023
Vancouver Island members of the Beyhive will have a new option to get home after the megastar’s upcoming Vancouver concert.

New Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service Hullo is adding a special late-night sailing to accommodate fans when Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to BC Place in Vancouver on Monday, Sept. 11.

The company said in response to fan demand it will run a sailing from its downtown Vancouver terminal back to Nanaimo at 11:30 p.m. following the show.

Beyoncé fans take over Toronto as star begins world tour
All seats on the sailing will be reservable, the company said.

Hullo launched its foot passenger-only ferry service in August, and is currently offering a daily schedule of three round-trip sailings between the two cities.

Tickets start at $39.99, but the company is offering a $10 discount on a passenger’s first sailing.

