Beyoncé boat: Hullo to run special late-night ferry after singer’s Vancouver show

Vancouver Island members of the Beyhive will have a new option to get home after the megastar’s upcoming Vancouver concert.

New Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service Hullo is adding a special late-night sailing to accommodate fans when Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to BC Place in Vancouver on Monday, Sept. 11.

The company said in response to fan demand it will run a sailing from its downtown Vancouver terminal back to Nanaimo at 11:30 p.m. following the show.

All seats on the sailing will be reservable, the company said.

Hullo launched its foot passenger-only ferry service in August, and is currently offering a daily schedule of three round-trip sailings between the two cities.

Tickets start at $39.99, but the company is offering a $10 discount on a passenger’s first sailing.