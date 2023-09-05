‘Pure magic’: Orcas delight onlookers with a show in B.C. harbour

Send this page to someone via email

A pod of orcas put on a show for some delighted Port Alberni, B.C., residents and visitors and it was captured on camera.

Cheers and shouts could be heard coming from the crowd of people gathered around the harbour on Aug. 26.

“That’s awesome,” one of the onlookers said.

Benjamin Grayzel, who runs Olam Films, captured the magic moment and told Storyful that the experience was “rare and cool,” and was “pure magic.”

The whales can be seen swimming around and breaching, to the delight of everyone who had a front-row seat to the show.