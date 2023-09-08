Monique LaGrange removed as Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association director

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains images that may be disturbing.

Monique LaGrange has been removed from her position as director of the Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association, said in a statement given by the president, Harry Salm, on Thursday.

This comes following backlash LaGrange faced for a social media post she made — and later deleted — which showcased two images – one of a group of children holding Nazi flags with swastikas, the other a group of children holding rainbow pride flags. Above the images were the words “brainwashing is brainwashing.”

View image in full screen A recent story shared online from the account of Monique LaGrange included an old black and white photo of smiling children leaning out a window waving Nazi flags with the swastikas on them.A more modern photo directly beneath it shows young children in a classroom holding up homemade Pride rainbow flags.The caption reads: “Brainwashing is brainwashing.”. Supplied to Global News

“Our Catholic schools love all students as gifts from God made in His image, irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender expression,” Salm said in the statement.

Statement from President Harry Salm on behalf of the ACSTA Board of Directors regarding Trustee Monique LaGrange. #abed pic.twitter.com/rHEA8zkUn1 — ACSTA (@ACSTANews) September 7, 2023

The Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association added that “removing a representative from our board is not something we take lightly” but LaGrange’s post was “unbecoming of an (Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association) director.”

Global News has reached out to LaGrange for a statement and will update this article if/when we get a response.