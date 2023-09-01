‘Brainwashing’ social media post by Alberta school board trustee shows Nazi, Pride flags

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains images that may be disturbing.

A social media post by a school board trustee with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools prompted a statement from the school board on Friday as well as calls for her resignation.

A recent story shared online from a social media account belonging to Monique LaGrange included an old black-and-white photo of smiling children leaning out a window waving Nazi flags with the swastikas on them.

A more modern photo directly beneath it shows young children in a classroom holding up homemade Pride rainbow flags.

The caption reads: “Brainwashing is brainwashing.”

The post was later deleted.

View image in full screen A recent story shared online from the account of Monique LaGrange included an old black and white photo of smiling children leaning out a window waving Nazi flags with the swastikas on them.A more modern photo directly beneath it shows young children in a classroom holding up homemade Pride rainbow flags.The caption reads: “Brainwashing is brainwashing.”. Supplied to Global News

In a statement to Global News, the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) Board of Trustees said the story shared by Trustee Monique LaGrange “does not align with the principles and values that guide our division, and Trustee LaGrange does not speak on behalf of the board.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our division is committed to fostering learning environments that are inclusive, respectful, and considerate of all members of our schools and community.

“We deeply regret any distress that the comments may have caused.

“In response to learning about this matter, we immediately engaged our Trustee Code of Conduct. According to the code, issues can be handled through a conciliatory approach if all parties are agreeable. In this instance, Trustee LaGrange removed the social media post from her Facebook page as requested by the board.”

Global News has reached out to Monique LaGrange for comment. This article will be updated if/when we receive a response.

Global News has also reached out to Alberta Education and the Alberta School Boards Association.

1:53 Community of Airdrie rallies and repaints Pride walkway after acts of vandalism

Kristopher Wells, Canada’s research chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth and associate professor at MacEwan University, said he was very disappointed by the social media post.

Story continues below advertisement

“Disgusted, quite frankly, to know that these types of horrific comparisons are being made in 2023.

“It’s even worse for it to come from a person in a position of leadership, as an elected official, and somebody who is working to protect and support children in our school system,” Wells said.

“It’s unconscionable and I believe that not only should this trustee immediately resign, the RCMP should be investigating it as a hate incident, and I would call on the minister of education to also launch an investigation.

“We can’t have 2SLGBTQ children who attend our school system wondering if they’re in a safe environment or not.”

2:08 Drag brunch sees protesters, LGBTQ2S+ activists clash outside Calgary venue

Wells said there’s been an increase of hate incidents targeting 2SLGBTQ community members across Canada and this type of rhetoric contributes to hate and discrimination.

Story continues below advertisement

He wants to see swift action taken.

“In a situation like this where you’re comparing the 2SLGBTQ community to Nazi propaganda and the atrocities of the Nazi party, more than an apology is needed.

“Imagine if this same comparison was targeted towards the Jewish, Black or other minority communities in our society? There would be — and rightfully so — widespread outrage. But somehow, here we are in Alberta, where people and elected officials feel that this is appropriate,” Wells said.

“We need to say loudly and clearly that hate has not only no place… but those perpetrators are going to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”