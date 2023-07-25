Menu

Canada

Leduc RCMP investigates Pride crosswalk vandalism as hate crime

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 4:58 pm
Pride crosswalk located at 50 Street and 47 Avenue in Leduc.
Vandalized Pride crosswalk located at 50 Street and 47 Avenue in Leduc. Handout / Leduc RCMP
Another rainbow Pride crosswalk has been vandalized, this time in Leduc, Alta., and the Mounties are treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

On Wednesday, Leduc RCMP say they were notified by the City of Leduc that there was tac oil on the southbound lane of the Pride crosswalk located at 50 Street and 47 Avenue in Leduc.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say this appears to have been done intentionally, and they are asking the public for help identifying anyone involved.

“This deliberate act of mischief to the crosswalk that was painted to recognize and support the 2SLGBTQ+ community is being treated as a hate-motivated crime,” said Inspector Jeff McBeth.

Leduc RCMP say anyone with information can contact Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

