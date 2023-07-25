Leduc RCMP investigates Pride crosswalk vandalism as hate crime

Send this page to someone via email

Another rainbow Pride crosswalk has been vandalized, this time in Leduc, Alta., and the Mounties are treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

On Wednesday, Leduc RCMP say they were notified by the City of Leduc that there was tac oil on the southbound lane of the Pride crosswalk located at 50 Street and 47 Avenue in Leduc.

Police say this appears to have been done intentionally, and they are asking the public for help identifying anyone involved.

“This deliberate act of mischief to the crosswalk that was painted to recognize and support the 2SLGBTQ+ community is being treated as a hate-motivated crime,” said Inspector Jeff McBeth.

Leduc RCMP say anyone with information can contact Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.