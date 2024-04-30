Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More schools considered for Kelowna as city’s population growth continues

By Doyle Potenteau & Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 6:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SD23 looking at adding schools in Kelowna'
SD23 looking at adding schools in Kelowna
WATCH: As Kelowna's population continues to grow, Central Okanagan Public Schools is eyeing up the possibility of adding several new schools as part of its 2025/2026 five-year capital plan. Jayden Wasney reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kelowna, B.C., continues to be one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities and is projected to substantially swell in size during the next two decades.

With that in mind, Central Okanagan Public Schools is eyeing the possibility of adding several new schools as part of its 2025-26 five-year capital plan.

Local officials tell Global News that Kelowna’s current population is approximately 155,000, but could reach 240,000 or 250,000 in 20 years.

Click to play video: 'Vernon hits population target 13 years ahead of schedule'
Vernon hits population target 13 years ahead of schedule

In 2001, the city’s population was pegged at 96,288, with that number rising to 106,707 just five years later.

Story continues below advertisement

Central Okanagan Public Schools says it wants to get ahead of the growth curve by building more schools in Kelowna.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We’re looking for an elementary school downtown — that’ll be exciting with all the growth that goes on there,” said school district superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

“We’re also hopeful for a middle school in the Glenmore area.”

Kardell added that the school district is also looking at building a middle/secondary school near UBC Okanagan.

“As we know, we need more secondary space as (Kelowna Secondary School) and other secondary schools are full — RSS and Mount Boucherie.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'City of Penticton population growing older'
City of Penticton population growing older

Currently, Central Okanagan Public Schools is over-capacity at 108 per cent, which is making it a challenge for some parents to get their children enrolled.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t always guarantee when we have a school that’s full that even those in the catchment area will get a seat in that school,” said Kaardal.

“We do everything that we can. We have close to 130 portables already on site and we do move those portables around.”

The final decision on whether these new facilities will be approved or not will come no later than May 22 at the next public board meeting.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices