More schools considered for Kelowna as city’s population growth continues

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., continues to be one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities and is projected to substantially swell in size during the next two decades.

With that in mind, Central Okanagan Public Schools is eyeing the possibility of adding several new schools as part of its 2025-26 five-year capital plan.

Local officials tell Global News that Kelowna’s current population is approximately 155,000, but could reach 240,000 or 250,000 in 20 years.

2:15 Vernon hits population target 13 years ahead of schedule

In 2001, the city’s population was pegged at 96,288, with that number rising to 106,707 just five years later.

Story continues below advertisement

Central Okanagan Public Schools says it wants to get ahead of the growth curve by building more schools in Kelowna.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We’re looking for an elementary school downtown — that’ll be exciting with all the growth that goes on there,” said school district superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

“We’re also hopeful for a middle school in the Glenmore area.”

Kardell added that the school district is also looking at building a middle/secondary school near UBC Okanagan.

“As we know, we need more secondary space as (Kelowna Secondary School) and other secondary schools are full — RSS and Mount Boucherie.”

2:24 City of Penticton population growing older

Currently, Central Okanagan Public Schools is over-capacity at 108 per cent, which is making it a challenge for some parents to get their children enrolled.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t always guarantee when we have a school that’s full that even those in the catchment area will get a seat in that school,” said Kaardal.

“We do everything that we can. We have close to 130 portables already on site and we do move those portables around.”

The final decision on whether these new facilities will be approved or not will come no later than May 22 at the next public board meeting.