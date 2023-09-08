SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Affordability and health care are again the focus of the Manitoba election campaign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 9:03 am
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting on bail reform in Ottawa on Friday March 10, 2023. The cost of living and health care will again be the focus of the Manitoba election campaign today. View image in full screen
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting on bail reform in Ottawa on Friday March 10, 2023. The cost of living and health care will again be the focus of the Manitoba election campaign today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
The cost of living and health care will again be the focus of the Manitoba election campaign Friday.

The Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make an affordability announcement in Steinbach, hosted by the area’s incumbent cabinet minister, Kelvin Goertzen.

The party has been on the affordability theme all week, with earlier announcements promising financial aid for seniors and income tax cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make another health-care announcement in Winnipeg, following earlier promises to hire more nurses and add neighbourhood health clinics.

The Liberals are also set to talk health care Friday, outside the same hospital in west Winnipeg where the NDP held an event Thursday.

Election day in Manitoba is Oct. 3 and advance polls open Sept. 23.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

