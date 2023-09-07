SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba Nurses Union endorses NDP health plan ahead of election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 3:08 pm
Manitoba's largest nurses union is endorsing the provincial NDP's health-care plan ahead of the Oct. 3 election.
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski.
Manitoba’s largest nurses union is endorsing the provincial NDP’s health-care plan ahead of the Oct. 3 election.

The Manitoba Nurses Union says the plan works to remove barriers and promises collaboration.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says it aims to bring back nurses who left their jobs, develop a strategy to get internationally educated nurses transitioned into careers and expand retention incentives.

He says an NDP government would end mandatory overtime for nurses and ensure there are more staff to care for patients.

Darlene Jackson, president of the nurses union, says the organization welcomes the plan.

She says many nurses are leaving their jobs because they are overworked.

ManitobaNDPHealthmanitoba electionWab KinewManitoba Nurses UnionHealth Plan
© 2023 The Canadian Press

