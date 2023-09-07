SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Day 3 of the Manitoba election campaign puts west Winnipeg in the spotlight

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 8:41 am
Winnipeg's Grace Hospital. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Grace Hospital. Global News / File
West Winnipeg will be the focus of the Manitoba election campaign Thursday.

Opposition New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care announcement outside the Grace Hospital in the city’s western suburbs.

The NDP has already promised to expand hours at a primary care clinic there to relieve pressure on the hospital’s emergency department.

The Progressive Conservatives are also set to make an announcement in the area.

The news conference will not be hosted by party leader Heather Stefanson, but instead by two cabinet ministers seeking re-election in west Winnipeg — Kevin Klein and Scott Johnston.

Stefanson did not host Wednesday’s Tory announcement either, leaving it to cabinet minister Rochelle Squires.

Province of Manitobamanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewKevin KleinGrace hospitalmanitoba votesScott Johnstonprovinical election
© 2023 The Canadian Press

