Politics

Manitoba premier expected to call provincial election Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 8:35 am
Premier Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Winnipeg on Monday, June 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Premier Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Winnipeg on Monday, June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Manitoba politicians are set to hit the campaign trail, with Premier Heather Stefanson expected to call an election Tuesday.

Stefanson, whose Progressive Conservatives are seeking a third consecutive majority government, became the province’s 24th premier in November 2021 — the first woman to hold that role in Manitoba history.

The vote, already scheduled for Oct. 3, is expected to be a tight race between Stefanson’s Tories and the opposition NDP, led by Wab Kinew. If he wins, Kinew would become Manitoba’s first First Nations premier.

Recent opinion polls put the NDP ahead, especially in Winnipeg, and suggest the Tories took a hit in support during the COVID-19 pandemic — but the NDP’s lead in popularity has narrowed in recent months.

The Manitoba Liberal Party, led by Dougald Lamont, hopes to increase its number of seats in the legislature from its current three.

Stefanson will make a campaign announcement Tuesday morning, where she is expected to officially launch the 28-day election campaign.

Election momentum
Manitoba politicsProvincial ElectionProvince of Manitobamanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald LamontManitoba vote
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

