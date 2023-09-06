Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP report 6 deaths, more than 10K charges over long weekend

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 5:29 pm
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police say they responded to a number of fatal incidents over the long weekend while more than 10,000 traffic/marine-related charges were laid.

Ontario Provincial Police said three people were killed in separate road crashes. Two of those killed were motorcyclists.

Two people also died in marine incidents, one involving a motor boat that capsized and the other involving a person who fell off a stand-up paddleboard, police said.

A sixth person died in an off-road vehicle crash.

More than 10,000 traffic/marine-related charges were laid by the OPP between Friday afternoon and Monday night, with 5,847 for speeding and 138 for stunt driving/racing.

Other charges include 458 for not wearing a seatbelt, 192 for impaired driving and 101 for distracted driving.

Advertisement
Related News
OntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceSpeedingDistracted DrivingLong WeekendFatal crashesOntario long weekendOntario fatal crashes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices