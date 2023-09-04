Menu

Headline link
Canada

Man drowns in Huntsville, Ont. lake after falling off paddleboard

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 12:37 pm
A Thornhill man drowned in a Huntsville, Ont., lake after falling off of a paddleboard on Sunday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to Harp Lake after a man had fallen from a paddleboard and not resurfaced.

Officers, firefighters, paramedics and residents conducted an “extensive search” but were initially unable to find the man. The OPP’s aviation services also responded.

At 7:30 p.m., the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit found the man’s body in the lake, police said.

He has been identified as a 65-year-old Thornhill resident.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceDrowningHuntsvilleHarp LakeHarp Lake drowningHuntsville drowning
