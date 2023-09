See more sharing options

The winning ticket for Tuesday’s $50 million Lotto Max draw was sold somewhere in Edmonton and is currently unclaimed.

This is the second big Lotto Max win for Edmonton in the last six weeks.

On July 25, one Edmontonian won half of the $70-million jackpot — the fourth-largest lottery win in Edmonton’s history.