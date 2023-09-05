Police release name, image of man connected to Kitchener-Waterloo break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and image of a man they are seeking in connection with six break-ins which occurred in the Kitchener-Waterloo area last month.

Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Christopher Featherbe, who is wanted in connection with the break-ins which occurred on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.

Last month, police announced that six businesses located on Glasgow Street and Victoria Street North in Kitchener and on Union Street, King Street North and Peppler Street in Waterloo were all broken into on those dates.

Police are describing Featherbe as being five-feet-nine-inches tall with a medium build and short black hair.

They are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance to locate Christopher Featherbe, 34. Mr. Featherbe is currently wanted in connection to a series of commercial break-ins in Kitchener and Waterloo. More: https://t.co/QR8rp9mlg5. Please contact police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/x4sAsENWhH pic.twitter.com/g6bPWUeDky — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 5, 2023