Charges laid after confrontation at engagement party

What began as a celebration of a couple’s engagement turned into hatred among some of the attendees, police say.
Guelph police were called to an area near Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent on Sunday evening.
Investigators say around 9:15 p.m., there was a verbal altercation between several people at the engagement party that later turned physical.
They say one man was struck in the head with a stick, and a woman was grabbed and suffered a laceration on her finger. Both sustained minor injuries.
A 38-year-old man is facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon. He will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 24.
