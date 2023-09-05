Menu

Crime

Charges laid after confrontation at engagement party

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 5, 2023 9:26 pm
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
What began as a celebration of a couple’s engagement turned into hatred among some of the attendees, police say.

Guelph police were called to an area near Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent on Sunday evening.

Investigators say around 9:15 p.m., there was a verbal altercation between several people at the engagement party that later turned physical.

They say one man was struck in the head with a stick, and a woman was grabbed and suffered a laceration on her finger. Both sustained minor injuries.

A 38-year-old man is facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon. He will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 24.

 

