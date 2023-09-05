Menu

Crime

2 Peterborough teens found with weapons, stolen bicycle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 1:35 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested two teens on Sept. 2 on weapons and theft charges. Global News Peterborough file
Two teens in Peterborough, Ont., face weapons and theft-related charges following an incident on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough police around 3;15 p.m. responded to several 911 calls about an individual riding a bicycle while carrying a firearm in the area of Sherbrooke and Reid streets.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the individual.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call from an off-duty civilian member of the service who spotted the suspect in the area of George and Brock streets.

Police located two teens on bicycles and attempted to stop them. However, police say they fled. Police gave chase and apprehended them.

During a search of the youth, officers located and seized a BB gun with ammunition, brass knuckles, bear spray, knives, bandanas and gloves.

Police also determined one of the bicycles had been reported stolen in June.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and each charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The 15-year-old was also charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon. The 16-year-old was also charged with resisting a peace officer.

Both were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 23.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the accused cannot be released.

