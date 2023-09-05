Youth, 14, facing charges after gun allegedly pointed at group in Moncton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly pointing a firearm during an incident in Moncton, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of a person pointing a gun at a group of people on Seaman Street and Mill Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 28.

“When police arrived on scene, the individual attempted to leave the scene on foot and threw their backpack when they saw police arrive,” the release said.

“Police quickly contained the area and were able to arrest them without incident. No one was injured during the event.”

The youth, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of pointing a firearm, resisting arrest, and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was released pending a future court date.