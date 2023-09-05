Menu

Crime

Youth, 14, facing charges after gun allegedly pointed at group in Moncton, N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 11:49 am
A 14-year-old has been arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm during an incident in Moncton, N.B. View image in full screen
A 14-year-old has been arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm during an incident in Moncton, N.B. DD
Police say a 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly pointing a firearm during an incident in Moncton, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of a person pointing a gun at a group of people on Seaman Street and Mill Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 28.

“When police arrived on scene, the individual attempted to leave the scene on foot and threw their backpack when they saw police arrive,” the release said.

“Police quickly contained the area and were able to arrest them without incident. No one was injured during the event.”

Trending Now

The youth, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of pointing a firearm, resisting arrest, and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was released pending a future court date.

