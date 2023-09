Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the north end of Peterborough on Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the crash at Chemong Road and Bellevue Street.

One vehicle was found partially on the sidewalk.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on Chemong Road at Bellevue Street in Peterborough. One car is on the sidewalk. @PtboParamedics are assessing at least one person. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/PDxW3wwiN2 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 5, 2023

Paramedics assessed several people at the scene, and one person was seen being taken to hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

