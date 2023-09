See more sharing options

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene on Armour Road just south of Dafoe Drive.

They found a motorcycle near the edge of the road.

Armour Rd bwtn Cunningham & Dafoe is back open to all traffic. Thank you for your patience — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) August 31, 2023

Paramedics reported treating the motorcyclist at the scene before taking him to hospital for further treatment.

Peterborough police are investigating the crash.

More to come